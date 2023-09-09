Waterford scored early and often in a 47-6 win over Belpre for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Waterford opened with a 13-0 advantage over Belpre through the first quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 26-0 advantage at intermission over the Golden Eagles.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 21-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Waterford and Belpre faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Waterford High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Belpre faced off against Beverly Fort Frye and Waterford took on Caldwell on Aug. 25 at Caldwell High School.

