Ottawa Lake Whiteford posted a narrow 26-21 win over Ottawa Hills in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

The Green Bears had a 14-6 edge on the Bobcats at the beginning of the third quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The final quarter was decisive for the Bobcats, as they climbed out of a hole with a 26-21 scoring margin.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Ottawa Hills faced off against Metamora Evergreen.

