A suffocating defense helped Youngstown Valley Christian handle Leetonia 30-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Youngstown Valley Christian opened with a 6-0 advantage over Leetonia through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Eagles held on with a 24-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Youngstown Valley Christian and Leetonia played in a 46-0 game on Sept. 24, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Leetonia faced off against Atwater Waterloo and Youngstown Valley Christian took on Leavittsburg LaBrae on Aug. 26 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.