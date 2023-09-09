North Jackson Jackson-Milton posted a narrow 23-20 win over Mineral Ridge for an Ohio high school football victory at Mineral Ridge High on Sept. 8.

Last season, Mineral Ridge and North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Mineral Ridge faced off against Pepper Pike Orange and North Jackson Jackson-Milton took on Newton Falls on Aug. 25 at Newton Falls High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.