Hanoverton United rolled past Columbiana for a comfortable 31-3 victory at Columbiana High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Hanoverton United opened with a 10-0 advantage over Columbiana through the first quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Clippers climbed back to within 10-3.

Hanoverton United breathed fire to a 24-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Hanoverton United and Columbiana faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Hanoverton United Local High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Columbiana faced off against McDonald and Hanoverton United took on East Canton on Aug. 25 at East Canton High School.

