Middlefield Cardinal grabbed a 34-22 victory at the expense of Independence in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Middlefield Cardinal opened with a 14-6 advantage over Independence through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils moved ahead by earning a 16-14 advantage over the Huskies at the end of the second quarter.

Middlefield Cardinal broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-16 lead over Independence.

The Blue Devils rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Huskies prevailed.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Independence faced off against Richmond Edison and Middlefield Cardinal took on Andover Pymatuning Valley on Aug. 25 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School.

