Cincinnati Clark Montessori topped Cincinnati Gamble Montessori 14-13 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Clark Montessori High on Sept. 9.

Last season, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori and Cincinnati Clark Montessori faced off on Sept. 10, 2022 at Cincinnati Gamble Montessori High School.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori faced off against Cleves Taylor.

