Springfield Northeastern dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-6 win over Springfield Greenon during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Springfield Northeastern a 14-0 lead over Springfield Greenon.

The Jets fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Knights’ expense.

Springfield Northeastern charged to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Springfield Greenon faced off against Springfield Northwestern and Springfield Northeastern took on De Graff Riverside on Aug. 25 at De Graff Riverside High School.

