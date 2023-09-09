West Jefferson took full advantage of overtime to defeat Jamestown Greeneview 42-41 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

The start wasn’t the problem for Jamestown Greeneview, as it began with a 7-0 edge over West Jefferson through the end of the first quarter.

The Rams had a 21-14 edge on the Roughriders at the beginning of the third quarter.

Jamestown Greeneview enjoyed a 35-21 lead over West Jefferson to start the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Roughriders and the Rams locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

West Jefferson got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, West Jefferson faced off against Bainbridge Paint Valley and Jamestown Greeneview took on Waynesville on Aug. 25 at Waynesville High School.

