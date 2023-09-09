West Portsmouth West scored early and often in a 49-10 win over Wellston on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave West Portsmouth West a 28-10 lead over Wellston.

The Senators opened a lopsided 35-10 gap over the Golden Rockets at halftime.

West Portsmouth West roared to a 49-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time West Portsmouth West and Wellston played in a 49-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Wellston faced off against Proctorville Fairland and West Portsmouth West took on Portsmouth on Aug. 25 at West Portsmouth West High School.

