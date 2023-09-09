Piketon dismissed Chillicothe Huntington by a 41-7 count in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Piketon a 13-0 lead over Chillicothe Huntington.

The Redstreaks fought to a 33-0 halftime margin at the Huntsmen’s expense.

Piketon breathed fire to a 39-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Huntsmen outpointed the Redstreaks 7-2 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Piketon and Chillicothe Huntington squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Piketon High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Chillicothe Huntington faced off against Beaver Eastern and Piketon took on Oak Hill on Aug. 25 at Piketon High School.

