A suffocating defense helped Wheelersburg handle McDermott Northwest 56-0 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Wheelersburg jumped in front of McDermott Northwest 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates registered a 35-0 advantage at intermission over the Mohawks.

Wheelersburg thundered to a 56-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Wheelersburg faced off against Cincinnati McNicholas and McDermott Northwest took on Greenfield McClain on Aug. 25 at McDermott Northwest High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.