A suffocating defense helped Nelsonville-York handle Bidwell River Valley 54-0 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Nelsonville-York a 28-0 lead over Bidwell River Valley.

The Buckeyes opened a huge 48-0 gap over the Raiders at the intermission.

Nelsonville-York roared to a 54-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Nelsonville-York and Bidwell River Valley faced off on Sept. 10, 2021 at Nelsonville-York High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Nelsonville-York faced off against Newark Catholic and Bidwell River Valley took on Crown City South Gallia on Aug. 25 at Bidwell River Valley High School.

