Northwood controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-18 win against Erie-Mason in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Northwood jumped in front of Erie-Mason 20-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Rangers’ offense charged in front for a 42-18 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Northwood faced off against Millbury Lake.

