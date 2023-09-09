Mantua Crestwood knocked off Wickliffe 26-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at Wickliffe High on Sept. 8.

Mantua Crestwood opened with a 14-0 advantage over Wickliffe through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 14-7.

Mantua Crestwood moved to a 20-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Devils held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Mantua Crestwood and Wickliffe played in a 37-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Wickliffe faced off against Ashtabula St. John and Mantua Crestwood took on Minerva on Aug. 25 at Minerva High School.

