Milan Edison scored early and often in a 62-19 win over Burton Berkshire for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Milan Edison a 20-0 lead over Burton Berkshire.

The Chargers’ offense thundered in front for a 48-19 lead over the Badgers at halftime.

Milan Edison stormed to a 55-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Chargers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Aug. 25, Burton Berkshire squared off with Akron Coventry in a football game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.