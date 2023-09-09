Waverly scored early and often in a 48-8 win over Lucasville Valley in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Waverly a 14-0 lead over Lucasville Valley.

The Tigers’ offense pulled in front for a 42-8 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Waverly and Lucasville Valley squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Lucasville Valley High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Waverly faced off against Chillicothe Zane Trace and Lucasville Valley took on Coal Grove on Aug. 26 at Lucasville Valley High School.

