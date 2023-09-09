Reading rolled past Cincinnati Finneytown for a comfortable 34-6 victory during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

Last season, Reading and Cincinnati Finneytown squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Reading High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Cincinnati Finneytown faced off against St Bernard-Elmwood Place.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.