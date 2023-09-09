A suffocating defense helped McArthur Vinton County handle Pomeroy Meigs 54-0 for an Ohio high school football victory at Pomeroy Meigs High on Sept. 8.

The Vikings registered a 32-0 advantage at halftime over the Marauders.

McArthur Vinton County pulled to a 54-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, McArthur Vinton County and Pomeroy Meigs squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Pomeroy Meigs faced off against Lancaster Fairfield Union and McArthur Vinton County took on Circleville on Aug. 25 at Circleville High School.

