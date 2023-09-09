Weirton Weir’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Wintersville Indian Creek 41-8 in a West Virginia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Weirton Weir opened with a 7-0 advantage over Wintersville Indian Creek through the first quarter.

The Red Riders fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Redskins’ expense.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Wintersville Indian Creek got within 35-8.

The Red Riders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Weirton Weir and Wintersville Indian Creek played in a 35-9 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 31, Wintersville Indian Creek squared off with Wellsburg Brooke in a football game.

