Gallipolis Gallia left no doubt in recording a 47-21 win over Chesapeake on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Last season, Gallipolis Gallia and Chesapeake squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Chesapeake High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Gallipolis Gallia faced off against The Plains Athens and Chesapeake took on Minford on Aug. 25 at Chesapeake High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.