Fairview Park Fairview rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Cleveland Heights Lutheran East 35-14 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over Fairview Park Fairview at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors’ offense jumped in front for a 21-14 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Fairview Park Fairview moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

