Girard posted a narrow 35-28 win over Struthers in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The Indians registered a 21-14 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Indians and the Wildcats each scored in the final quarter.

The last time Struthers and Girard played in a 42-28 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Girard faced off against Youngstown Liberty and Struthers took on Geneva on Aug. 25 at Geneva High School.

