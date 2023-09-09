New Richmond left no doubt in recording a 47-6 win over Batavia Clermont Northeastern on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

New Richmond moved in front of Batavia Clermont Northeastern 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions’ offense roared in front for a 21-0 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

New Richmond roared to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 26, New Richmond faced off against Williamsburg and Batavia Clermont Northeastern took on Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian on Aug. 25 at Batavia Clermont Northeastern High School.

