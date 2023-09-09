Vandalia Butler controlled the action to earn an impressive 45-6 win against Greenville in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, Greenville and Vandalia Butler squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Greenville High School.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Vandalia Butler faced off against Troy and Greenville took on Troy on Aug. 25 at Greenville High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.