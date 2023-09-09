Thornville Sheridan grabbed a 29-13 victory at the expense of McConnelsville Morgan in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Generals fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Thornville Sheridan stormed to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Generals chalked up this decision in spite of the Raiders’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

The last time Thornville Sheridan and McConnelsville Morgan played in a 18-13 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Thornville Sheridan faced off against Pataskala Watkins Memorial and McConnelsville Morgan took on Vincent Warren on Aug. 25 at McConnelsville Morgan High School.

