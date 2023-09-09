The Plains Athens dominated Albany Alexander 55-7 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

The Plains Athens opened with a 27-7 advantage over Albany Alexander through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

The Plains Athens charged to a 33-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-0 edge.

Last season, Albany Alexander and The Plains Athens faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Albany Alexander High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, The Plains Athens faced off against Gallipolis Gallia and Albany Alexander took on South Point on Aug. 26 at Albany Alexander High School.

