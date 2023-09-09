Youngstown Ursuline’s defense throttled Youngstown East, resulting in a 46-0 shutout on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Youngstown Ursuline and Youngstown East squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Youngstown Ursuline High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Youngstown East faced off against East Cleveland Shaw and Youngstown Ursuline took on Parma Padua Franciscan on Aug. 25 at Parma Padua Franciscan High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.