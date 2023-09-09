A swift early pace pushed Madison past Chesterland West Geauga Friday 35-25 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Madison a 21-11 lead over Chesterland West Geauga.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Madison pulled to a 35-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines managed a 6-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Chagrin Falls Kenston and Madison took on Willoughby South on Aug. 25 at Madison High School.

