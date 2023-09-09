Painesville Harvey’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Brooklyn 49-13 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Painesville Harvey a 13-0 lead over Brooklyn.

The Red Raiders registered a 29-6 advantage at halftime over the Hurricanes.

Painesville Harvey thundered to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Painesville Harvey faced off against Perry.

