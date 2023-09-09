Gates Mills Gilmour pushed past Chardon NDCL for a 33-17 win on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Gates Mills Gilmour a 7-3 lead over Chardon NDCL.

The Lancers’ offense stormed in front for a 27-10 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Gates Mills Gilmour charged to a 33-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Gates Mills Gilmour and Chardon NDCL squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Warrensville Heights and Chardon NDCL took on Ashtabula Lakeside on Aug. 25 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School.

