Geneva raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 35-7 win over Rocky River Lutheran West in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Geneva a 7-0 lead over Rocky River Lutheran West.

The Eagles’ offense jumped in front for a 14-0 lead over the Longhorns at the intermission.

Geneva roared to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Rocky River Lutheran West faced off against Kirtland and Geneva took on Struthers on Aug. 25 at Geneva High School.

