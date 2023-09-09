Defense dominated as Troy pitched a 52-0 shutout of Dayton West Carrollton during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

Last season, Troy and Dayton West Carrollton squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Dayton West Carrollton High School.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Troy faced off against Vandalia Butler and Dayton West Carrollton took on Xenia on Aug. 25 at Dayton West Carrollton High School.

