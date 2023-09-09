Xenia’s defense throttled Riverside Stebbins, resulting in a 10-0 shutout on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.

Xenia moved ahead of Riverside Stebbins 7-0 as the fourth quarter started.

The Buccaneers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Xenia and Riverside Stebbins squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Xenia High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Riverside Stebbins faced off against Sidney and Xenia took on Dayton West Carrollton on Aug. 25 at Dayton West Carrollton High School.

