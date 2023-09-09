Tipp City Tippecanoe rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 28-13 win over Piqua for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Tipp City Tippecanoe opened with a 13-0 advantage over Piqua through the first quarter.

The Indians battled back to make it 13-7 at halftime.

Tipp City Tippecanoe jumped to a 28-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Piqua faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Piqua faced off against Vandalia Butler and Tipp City Tippecanoe took on Fairborn on Aug. 25 at Fairborn High School.

