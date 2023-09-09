Trenton Edgewood’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Oxford Talawanda 51-7 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Trenton Edgewood opened with a 13-0 advantage over Oxford Talawanda through the first quarter.

The Cougars registered a 43-7 advantage at halftime over the Brave.

Trenton Edgewood steamrolled to a 51-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Trenton Edgewood and Oxford Talawanda played in a 49-14 game on Oct. 8, 2021.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Oxford Talawanda faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Trenton Edgewood took on Clarksville Clinton-Massie on Aug. 25 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.