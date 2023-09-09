A suffocating defense helped Franklin Bishop Fenwick handle Cincinnati Aiken 34-0 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Franklin Bishop Fenwick steamrolled in front of Cincinnati Aiken 33-0 to begin the second quarter.

Franklin Bishop Fenwick pulled to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cincinnati Aiken faced off against Cincinnati Purcell Marian and Franklin Bishop Fenwick took on Oxford Talawanda on Aug. 25 at Oxford Talawanda High School.

