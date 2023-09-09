An early dose of momentum helped Westerville South to a 42-10 runaway past Dublin Scioto on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Westerville South and Dublin Scioto faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Dublin Scioto High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Westerville South faced off against Westerville Central and Dublin Scioto took on Columbus Bishop Watterson on Aug. 25 at Dublin Scioto High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.