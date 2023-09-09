Novi Detroit Catholic Central raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-7 win over Toledo St. Francis de Sales at Toledo St. Francis De Sales on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

The Shamrocks registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Shamrocks held on with a 20-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 31, Toledo St. Francis de Sales squared off with Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice in a football game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.