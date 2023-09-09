Toledo Central Catholic took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice 33-7 for a Michigan high school football victory at Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice High on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Toledo Central Catholic a 20-0 lead over Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Toledo Central Catholic roared to a 33-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors rallied in the final quarter, but the Fighting Irish skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice faced off against Toledo St. Francis de Sales and Toledo Central Catholic took on Toledo Whitmer on Aug. 25 at Toledo Whitmer High School.

