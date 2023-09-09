Ravenna Southeast left no doubt on Friday, controlling Akron North from start to finish for a 30-6 victory for an Ohio high school football victory at Ravenna Southeast High on Sept. 8.

Last season, Ravenna Southeast and Akron North faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Ravenna Southeast High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Ravenna Southeast faced off against Vienna Mathews.

