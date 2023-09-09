Painesville Riverside scored early and often to roll over Maple Heights 35-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Painesville Riverside a 7-0 lead over Maple Heights.

The Beavers registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Mustangs.

Painesville Riverside thundered to a 35-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Painesville Riverside squared off with Aurora in a football game.

