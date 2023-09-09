Milford dominated from start to finish in an imposing 56-35 win over Cincinnati Anderson at Milford High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Tough to find an edge early, Milford and Cincinnati Anderson fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense jumped in front for a 28-21 lead over the Raptors at the intermission.

Milford darted to a 49-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Milford and Cincinnati Anderson squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Cincinnati Anderson High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Milford faced off against Lebanon and Cincinnati Anderson took on Loveland on Aug. 25 at Cincinnati Anderson High School.

