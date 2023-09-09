Lebanon dominated from start to finish in an imposing 45-10 win over Morrow Little Miami in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Lebanon a 27-10 lead over Morrow Little Miami.

Lebanon steamrolled to a 45-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Lebanon and Morrow Little Miami squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Lebanon High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Morrow Little Miami faced off against Cincinnati West Clermont and Lebanon took on Milford on Aug. 25 at Lebanon High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.