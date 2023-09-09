Hamilton pushed past Cincinnati Oak Hills for a 26-7 win in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Hamilton a 10-7 lead over Cincinnati Oak Hills.

The Big Blue registered a 17-7 advantage at intermission over the Highlanders.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Big Blue held on with a 9-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Cincinnati Oak Hills and Hamilton played in a 14-7 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cincinnati Oak Hills faced off against Mason and Hamilton took on Liberty Township Lakota East on Aug. 25 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

