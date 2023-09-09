Westerville North’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Columbus Franklin Heights 49-7 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Falcons.

Westerville North stormed to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Westerville North and Columbus Franklin Heights faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Westerville North High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Westerville North squared off with Grove City Central Crossing in a football game.

