Westerville Central cut in front to start, but Upper Arlington answered the challenge to collect a 28-12 victory at Upper Arlington High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Westerville Central, as it began with a 2-0 edge over Upper Arlington through the end of the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Golden Bears and the Warhawks were both scoreless.

Upper Arlington broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 14-5 lead over Westerville Central.

The Golden Bears held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Upper Arlington and Westerville Central squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Upper Arlington High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Upper Arlington faced off against Sunbury Big Walnut and Westerville Central took on Westerville South on Aug. 25 at Westerville Central High School.

