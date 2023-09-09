Thomas Worthington topped Newark in a 36-35 overtime thriller in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Newark showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Thomas Worthington as the first quarter ended.

The Wildcats jumped a close margin over the Cardinals as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Newark enjoyed a 26-23 lead over Thomas Worthington to start the final quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Cardinals and the Wildcats locked in a 26-26 stalemate.

Thomas Worthington held on with a 10-9 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Thomas Worthington and Newark faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Thomas Worthington High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Newark faced off against Mt Vernon and Thomas Worthington took on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne on Aug. 25 at Thomas Worthington High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.