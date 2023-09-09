Lancaster’s defense throttled New Albany, resulting in a 20-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Gales registered a 3-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Lancaster darted to a 6-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Gales got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time New Albany and Lancaster played in a 42-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Lancaster faced off against Columbus Hamilton Township and New Albany took on Canal Winchester on Aug. 25 at Canal Winchester High School.

