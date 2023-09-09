Groveport Madison fought back from a slow start and rolled to 28-14 win over Galloway Westland in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The start wasn’t the problem for Galloway Westland, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Groveport Madison through the end of the first quarter.

The Cruisers’ offense darted in front for a 13-7 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Cruisers held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Groveport Madison and Galloway Westland faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Groveport Madison High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Groveport Madison squared off with Gahanna Lincoln in a football game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.